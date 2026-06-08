Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Athletics On June 8

Chourio is hitting for a .293 BA, .351 OBP and .480 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 19 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 6 with two doubles) against the Rockies.

Jeffrey Springs (3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season.

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