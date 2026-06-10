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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Athletics On June 10

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Chourio has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .301 BA, .356 OBP and .496 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 23 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to Jack Perkins (2-3) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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