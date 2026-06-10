Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Athletics On June 10

Chourio is hitting for a .301 BA, .356 OBP and .496 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 23 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to Jack Perkins (2-3) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.