Jack Perkins And Athletics Take On Royals On Aug. 18
Jack Perkins will get the start for his Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perkins has -156 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perkins is 2-9 with a 7.27 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.