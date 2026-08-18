Jack Perkins And Athletics Take On Royals On Aug. 18

Perkins is 2-9 with a 7.27 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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