Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Red Sox On Aug. 7

Perkins is 2-7 with a 6.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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