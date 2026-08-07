FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Red Sox On Aug. 7

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perkins has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-7 with a 6.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News