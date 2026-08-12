Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 12

Perkins is 2-8 with a 7.04 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw three innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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