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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 12

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Perkins has +128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-8 with a 7.04 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw three innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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