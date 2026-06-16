Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Pirates On June 16

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.25 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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