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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Face Marlins On July 3

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Perkins has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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