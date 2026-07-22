Jack Perkins And Athletics Take On Diamondbacks On July 22

Perkins is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.