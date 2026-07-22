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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Take On Diamondbacks On July 22

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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