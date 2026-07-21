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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 21

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Perkins has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw three innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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