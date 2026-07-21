Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 21

Perkins is 2-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw three innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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