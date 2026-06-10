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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Face Brewers On June 10

Jack Perkins will get the start for his Athletics against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Perkins has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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