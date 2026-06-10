Jack Perkins And Athletics Face Brewers On June 10

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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