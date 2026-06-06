Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Astros On June 6

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.