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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Astros On June 5

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, June 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Perkins has -110 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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