Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Astros On June 5

Perkins is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.