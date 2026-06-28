Jack Perkins And Athletics Face Angels On June 28

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.