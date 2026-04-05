Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Reds On April 5

Leiter is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Reds are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.