Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Reds On April 5
Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Leiter has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Leiter is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Reds are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.