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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Reds On April 5

Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Leiter has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Leiter is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Reds are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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