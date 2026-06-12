Jack Leiter And Rangers Square Off Against Red Sox On June 12

Leiter is 3-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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