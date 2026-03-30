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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Face Orioles On March 30

Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, March 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Leiter has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Leiter went 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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