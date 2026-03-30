Jack Leiter And Rangers Face Orioles On March 30

Leiter went 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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