FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 6

Jack Leiter will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Leiter has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leiter is 3-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News