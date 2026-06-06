Jack Leiter And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 6

Leiter is 3-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.