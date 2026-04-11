Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 11

Leiter is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.