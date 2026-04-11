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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 11

Jack Leiter will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Leiter has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leiter is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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