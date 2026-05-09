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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Cubs On May 9

Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Leiter has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leiter is 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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