Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Cubs On May 9

Leiter is 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.