Jack Leiter And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 16
Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Leiter has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Leiter is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.