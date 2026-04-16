Jack Leiter And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 16

Leiter is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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