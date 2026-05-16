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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Astros On May 16

Jack Leiter will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Leiter is 1-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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