Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Astros On May 16

Leiter is 1-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.