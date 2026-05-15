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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Astros On May 15

Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Leiter has -158 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Leiter is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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