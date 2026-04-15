Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Yankees On April 15

Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.