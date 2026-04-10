Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Play Reds On April 10

Kochanowicz is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.