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Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Play Reds On April 10

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kochanowicz is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

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