Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Take On Mets On May 3
Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.