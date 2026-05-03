Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Take On Mets On May 3

Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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