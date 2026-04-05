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Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On April 5

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kochanowicz is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

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