Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On April 5

Kochanowicz is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.