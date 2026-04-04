Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face Mariners On April 4

Kochanowicz is 0-0 with an 11.25 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.