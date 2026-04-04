FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face Mariners On April 4

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has +134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kochanowicz is 0-0 with an 11.25 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News