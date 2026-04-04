Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face Mariners On April 4
Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has +134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Kochanowicz is 0-0 with an 11.25 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.