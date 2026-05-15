FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On May 15

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has -112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kochanowicz is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News