Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On May 15

Kochanowicz is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.