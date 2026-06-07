Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Take On Dodgers On June 7

Kochanowicz is 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed a third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.