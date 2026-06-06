Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On June 6

Kochanowicz is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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