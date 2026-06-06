Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On June 6
Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has +120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Kochanowicz is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.