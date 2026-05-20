Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face Athletics On May 20

Kochanowicz is 2-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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