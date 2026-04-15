Jack Flaherty And Tigers Play Royals On April 15

Flaherty is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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