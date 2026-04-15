Jack Flaherty And Tigers Play Royals On April 15
Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Flaherty is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Royals are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.