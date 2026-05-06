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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 6

Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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