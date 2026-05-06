Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 6
Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Flaherty is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.