Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 6

Flaherty is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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