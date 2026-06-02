Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Rays On June 2

Flaherty is 0-7 with a 5.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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