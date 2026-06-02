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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Rays On June 2

Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-7 with a 5.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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