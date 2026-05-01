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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On May 1

Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed two innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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