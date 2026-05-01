Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On May 1

Flaherty is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed two innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.