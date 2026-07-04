Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 4

Flaherty is 1-8 with a 4.97 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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