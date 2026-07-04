FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 4

Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -113 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Flaherty is 1-8 with a 4.97 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News