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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Phillies On July 10

Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 2-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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