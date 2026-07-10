Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Phillies On July 10

Flaherty is 2-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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