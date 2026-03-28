Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Padres On March 28

Flaherty went 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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