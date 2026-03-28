Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Padres On March 28
Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Flaherty went 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.