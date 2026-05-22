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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Orioles On May 22

Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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