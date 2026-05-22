Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Orioles On May 22

Flaherty is 0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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