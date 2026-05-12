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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Mets On May 12

Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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