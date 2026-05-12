Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Mets On May 12

Flaherty is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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