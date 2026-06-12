Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 12

Flaherty is 1-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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