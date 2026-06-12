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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 12

Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 1-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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