Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Cubs On July 20

Flaherty is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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