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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Cubs On July 20

Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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