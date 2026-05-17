Jack Flaherty And Tigers Play Blue Jays On May 17

Flaherty is 0-4 with a 5.73 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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