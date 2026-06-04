Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Twins On June 4

Caglianone is hitting for a .243 BA, .316 OBP and .397 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 20 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Reds.

Andrew Morris (1-2) starts for the Twins, his second of the season.

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