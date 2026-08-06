Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Twins On Aug. 6

Caglianone is hitting for a .254 BA, .310 OBP and .455 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 49 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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