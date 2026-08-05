Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 5

Caglianone is hitting for a .253 BA, .310 OBP and .456 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 49 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Dean Kremer gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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