Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 4

Caglianone is hitting for a .251 BA, .308 OBP and .456 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 48 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

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