Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 9

Caglianone is hitting for a .243 BA, .320 OBP and .417 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 15 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Burch Smith will start for the Tigers, his first this season.

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