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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 9

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .243 BA, .320 OBP and .417 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 15 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Burch Smith will start for the Tigers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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