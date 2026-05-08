Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Tigers On May 8

Caglianone is hitting for a .243 BA, .323 OBP and .414 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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