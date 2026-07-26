Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Tigers On July 26

Caglianone is hitting for a .254 BA, .312 OBP and .456 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 46 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Framber Valdez (5-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.

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