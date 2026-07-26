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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Tigers On July 26

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .254 BA, .312 OBP and .456 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 46 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Framber Valdez (5-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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